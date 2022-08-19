Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship

Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Hoge hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoge had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Hoge had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Hoge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoge at 1 under for the round.