Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 first, Pendrith chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

Pendrith missed the green on his first shot on the 206-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pendrith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Pendrith chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

At the 649-yard par-5 14th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pendrith to 2 under for the round.