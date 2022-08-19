Taylor Moore putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Taylor Moore hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor Moore's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Moore's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.