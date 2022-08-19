  • Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im drops in 15-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.