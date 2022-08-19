Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship

Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Im hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Im chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Im had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

Im hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.