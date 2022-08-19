Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 67th at 6 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Kim got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to even for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.