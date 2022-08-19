Shane Lowry putts himself to an even-par second round of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Shane Lowry hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Shane Lowry's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 68 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.