Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 16th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.