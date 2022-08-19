  • Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka sinks a 26-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.