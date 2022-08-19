Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Muñoz's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Muñoz at 3 over for the round.