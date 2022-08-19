Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, and Cameron Young; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Scheffler had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Scheffler hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Scheffler's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 seventh green, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 3 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.