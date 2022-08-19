  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler cards birdie at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.