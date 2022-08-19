Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Rory McIlroy, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Stallings hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stallings's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 196 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Stallings's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.