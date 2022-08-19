Sam Burns shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship

Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.