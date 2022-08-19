Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Theegala's 95 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Theegala his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 under for the round.