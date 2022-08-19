Russell Henley shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the BMW Championship

Russell Henley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Henley to even for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Henley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 over for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Henley hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.