Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, McIlroy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.