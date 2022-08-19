Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, and Xander Schauffele; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Cantlay's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cantlay's 181 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Cantlay's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.