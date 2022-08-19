Mito Pereira shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship

Mito Pereira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day in 66th at 5 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Pereira had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Pereira hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 seventh green, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.