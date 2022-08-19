Max Homa putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 40th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Max Homa at 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Homa's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.