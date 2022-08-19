Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 40th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, McNealy tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 191 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, McNealy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.