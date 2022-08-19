Matt Kuchar putts himself to an even-par second round of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Matt Kuchar got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.