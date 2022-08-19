Matt Fitzpatrick putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Matt Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Fitzpatrick's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.