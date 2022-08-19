Marc Leishman finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Leishman hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.