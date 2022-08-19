  • Marc Leishman finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman sinks 19-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.