Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Mackenzie Hughes in the second round at the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hughes finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Mackenzie Hughes's 186 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Hughes hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.