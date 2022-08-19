Luke List putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-5 third, Luke List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, List had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.

List hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.