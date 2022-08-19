Lucas Herbert rebounds from poor front in second round of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Lucas Herbert hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Herbert finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Lucas Herbert got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Herbert to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Herbert chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

Herbert had a fantastic chip-in on the 234-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 27 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Herbert's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 under for the round.