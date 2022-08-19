Lucas Glover shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 60th at 3 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Glover's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Glover's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 third, Glover got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Glover to even for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.