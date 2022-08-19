Kurt Kitayama shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 350 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 first, Kitayama chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kitayama's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.