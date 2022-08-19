Kevin Kisner shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Kisner's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Kisner reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.