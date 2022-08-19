Keith Mitchell posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the BMW Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Mitchell finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Keith Mitchell had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Mitchell's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.