Keegan Bradley shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Bradley's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

At the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.