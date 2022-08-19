K.H. Lee putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

K.H. Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, K.H. Lee had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lee's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.