Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Justin Thomas hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 first, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.