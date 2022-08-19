Jordan Spieth putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Jordan Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spieth had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Spieth hit his 113 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 4 under for the round.