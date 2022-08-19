Joohyung Kim finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Joohyung Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.