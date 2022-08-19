Jon Rahm putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rahm finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Jon Rahm's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Rahm's tee shot went 211 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rahm's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 1 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Rahm at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Rahm had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.