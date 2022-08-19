Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-5 third, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Niemann's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.