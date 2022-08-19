J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 40th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 first, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Poston's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Poston hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Poston had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.