J.J. Spaun shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Spaun's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Spaun's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Spaun's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Spaun had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.