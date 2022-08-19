Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Hideki Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matsuyama had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Matsuyama's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.