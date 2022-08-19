Harold Varner III shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the BMW Championship

Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-5 third, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 seventh green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

Varner III hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a double bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.