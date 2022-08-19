-
Harold Varner III shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III chips out of rough to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-5 third, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 seventh green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
Varner III got a double bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.
