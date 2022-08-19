  • Harold Varner III shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III chips out of rough to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.