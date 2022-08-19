Emiliano Grillo shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the BMW Championship

Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Grillo's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Grillo chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Grillo's tee shot went 221 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Grillo hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.