Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.