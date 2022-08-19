Davis Riley putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Davis Riley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day tied for 60th at 3 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Davis Riley's 117 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Riley had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Riley hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Riley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.