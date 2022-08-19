Corey Conners putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Corey Conners's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Conners chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Conners's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.