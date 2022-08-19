-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa lands tee shot within 2 inches to yield birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 206-yard par-3 second, Morikawa hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Morikawa's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 16th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
