Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Morikawa hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Morikawa's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 16th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.