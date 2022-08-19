Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the BMW Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Bezuidenhout at 2 over for the round.