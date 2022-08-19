Chris Kirk shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the BMW Championship

Chris Kirk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 40th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kirk had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a 367 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.