Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Chez Reavie hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.