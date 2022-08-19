Cameron Young shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

Cameron Young hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, and Scottie Scheffler; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Young chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Young chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Young had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Young hit his 124 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, Young missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Young to 3 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Young chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

Young tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 under for the round.