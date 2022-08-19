Cameron Tringale putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 40th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Cameron Tringale's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Tringale's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.