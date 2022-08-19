Cam Davis shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the BMW Championship

Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-5 third, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Davis chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 under for the round.

Davis hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 234-yard par-3 15th green, Davis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.